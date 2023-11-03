Top Stories
Abigail Breslin's Private Allegations Against Aaron Eckhart Revealed in Lawsuit Filed Against Her

'The Golden Bachelor' Spoilers: Who Wins Gerry's Season? Reality Steve Has Some Details!

Bel Powley &amp; Douglas Booth Are Married, Guest List for Star-Studded London Wedding Revealed!

Lisa Marie Presley's Emails About 'Priscilla' Movie Revealed, Late Singer Bashed Sofia Coppola's Script

Fri, 03 November 2023 at 12:20 pm

Austin Butler Competed Against 4 Stars for His 'Elvis' Role (& 1 Actor is Very Musically Inclined)

Austin Butler Competed Against 4 Stars for His 'Elvis' Role (& 1 Actor is Very Musically Inclined)

Austin Butler landed a highly coveted role in Hollywood when he was cast to bring Elvis Presley to life in Baz Luhrmann‘s biopic Elvis, and he faced stiff competition to book the Oscar-nominated role.

The 32-year-old star is said to have faced off against four talented actors to play the music legend. He even revealed a moment during the audition process when he was concerned that he lost the part.

His portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll is on our minds again with the release of Priscilla, which stars Jacob Elordi as Elvis. We were curious and did some digging to see who else might have landed the role.

Scroll through the four actors who could have been Elvis Presley instead of Austin Butler…

