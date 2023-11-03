Top Stories
Fri, 03 November 2023 at 1:28 pm

Bre Tiesi Talks Her Relationship With Nick Cannon, Makes Surprising Claim About Michael B. Jordan

Bre Tiesi Talks Her Relationship With Nick Cannon, Makes Surprising Claim About Michael B. Jordan

Bre Tiesi is opening up about her love life and famous connections.

The Selling Sunset star shares a son named Legend with Nick Cannon. However, they are in an open relationship.

During a recent episode of Selling Sunset, Bre opened up about where they stand. She also made a revelation that shocked her castmates about actor Michael B. Jordan.

Keep reading to find out more…

In regards to Nick, Bre explained that she is “happy” with their relationship but isn’t shy about dating if the urge strikes. When asked if she thought Nick would be upset if she dated around, she wasn’t sure, saying “maybe.”

“I mean, I do what I want to do, but I still would never disrespect Nick. I just wouldn’t,” she elaborated (via People). “And even his situations and stuff, I’ve always been nothing but respectful of that. I know people don’t get it, and I don’t care that people don’t get it.”

Bre has previously weighed in on the possibility of having more kids with Nick.

In regards to Michael, Bre alleged that they’d slept together.

“I could do that, and I’ve done that,” she said when Amanza Smith expressed interest in sleeping with the actor.

She continued, jokingly saying, “I’ve slept with all of my favorites. I’m kidding.”

If you missed it, Bre recently addressed rumors she is trying to look like another star.

