Abigail Breslin's Private Allegations Against Aaron Eckhart Revealed in Lawsuit Filed Against Her

'The Golden Bachelor' Spoilers: Who Wins Gerry's Season? Reality Steve Has Some Details!

Bel Powley & Douglas Booth Are Married, Guest List for Star-Studded London Wedding Revealed!

Lisa Marie Presley's Emails About 'Priscilla' Movie Revealed, Late Singer Bashed Sofia Coppola's Script

Fri, 03 November 2023 at 1:05 am

Cara Delevingne Spotted at Taylor Swift's Apartment for Thursday Night Visit

Cara Delevingne Spotted at Taylor Swift's Apartment for Thursday Night Visit

It looks like Cara Delevingne had a late night hang-out with her friend Taylor Swift!

The 31-year-old model and actress was seen arriving at Taylor‘s apartment building on late Thursday night (November 2) in New York City.

Cara was dressed comfortably in a striped sweater, a leather trenchcoat, jeans, boots, and an oversized beanie to keep warm.

For those who don’t know, Cara is one of Taylor‘s longtime friends and she was one of several celebs spotted with her during a dinner outing in September.

If you didn’t know, Cara starred in the most recent season of American Horror Story, titled Delicate. The season is being split into two parts and only five episodes were aired as part of the first half. You can stream them all now on Hulu.

