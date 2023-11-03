Gerard Butler Spotted With Blond Hair While Filming New Movie with Director Julian Schnabel (Photos!)

Gerard Butler is hard at work on his next movie and we have some new photos from set!

The 53-year-old actor was spotted with blond hair while getting to work on the film In the Hand of Dante on Tuesday (October 31) in Rome, Italy.

Gerard was joined by director Julian Schnabel while filming a scene for the upcoming thriller.

The film will be based on the 2003 book of the same name by Nick Tosches.

Here’s the synopsis, from Amazon: “Deep inside the Vatican library, a priest discovers the rarest and most valuable art object ever found: the manuscript of The Divine Comedy, written in Dante’s own hand. Via Sicily, the manuscript makes its way from the priest to a mob boss in New York City, where a writer named Nick Tosches is called to authenticate the prize. For this writer, the temptation is too great: he steals the manuscript in a last-chance bid to have it all. Some will find it offensive; others will declare it transcendent; it is certain to be the most ragingly debated novel of the decade.”

The movie has received an Interim Agreement with the actors’ guild to film right now despite the ongoing strike.

We already have a bunch of photos from the set to share!

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.