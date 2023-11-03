Gigi Hadid Wears Her '1989' Sweater to Visit Her Store, Bradley Cooper's Mom Also Seen There

Has Gigi Hadid been spending time with Bradley Cooper‘s mom? It appears they might have been!

The 28-year-old model was spotted visiting her Guest in Residence store right around the same time as Bradley‘s mom Gloria Campano stopped by the store on Thursday (November 2) in New York City.

Gigi and Gloria weren’t photographed together, but photographers noted that they left the store within minutes of each other. Gloria was seen wearing the same yellow sneakers that her son and Gigi have been wearing lately!

Just one night earlier, Gigi and Bradley were spotted on a date night while attending a performance of the off-Broadway show Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, a play that stars Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott. It’s one of the hottest tickets in town right now!

FYI: Did you notice that Gigi is wearing her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) blue sweater under her coat?!