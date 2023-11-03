Glen Powell Spotted at Guns N' Roses Concert with Model Kelsey Merritt

Does Glen Powell have someone new in his life?

The 35-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star was spotted out and about with model Kelsey Merritt while attending a concert on Thursday night (November 2) in Los Angeles.

Glen and Kelsey were seen arriving for the Guns N’ Roses concert at the Hollywood Bowl, where they were joined by his close friend Josh Gelbart.

It’s been just over six months since Glen split from his longtime girlfriend, model Gigi Paris, after three years of dating. The breakup happened amid rumors that he was romantically involved with a co-star and after Gigi posted about knowing her “worth.”

Just a few days earlier, Glen and Kelsey were among the stars who attended the Pop Icons Halloween Party hosted by Darren Dzienciol, according to Daily Mail.

Back in April, we spotted Kelsey on a date with another very famous actor!