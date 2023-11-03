Top Stories
Abigail Breslin's Private Allegations Against Aaron Eckhart Revealed in Lawsuit Filed Against Her

Abigail Breslin's Private Allegations Against Aaron Eckhart Revealed in Lawsuit Filed Against Her

'The Golden Bachelor' Spoilers: Who Wins Gerry's Season? Reality Steve Has Some Details!

'The Golden Bachelor' Spoilers: Who Wins Gerry's Season? Reality Steve Has Some Details!

Bel Powley &amp; Douglas Booth Are Married, Guest List for Star-Studded London Wedding Revealed!

Bel Powley & Douglas Booth Are Married, Guest List for Star-Studded London Wedding Revealed!

Lisa Marie Presley's Emails About 'Priscilla' Movie Revealed, Late Singer Bashed Sofia Coppola's Script

Lisa Marie Presley's Emails About 'Priscilla' Movie Revealed, Late Singer Bashed Sofia Coppola's Script

Fri, 03 November 2023 at 3:35 am

Glen Powell Spotted at Guns N' Roses Concert with Model Kelsey Merritt

Glen Powell Spotted at Guns N' Roses Concert with Model Kelsey Merritt

Does Glen Powell have someone new in his life?

The 35-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star was spotted out and about with model Kelsey Merritt while attending a concert on Thursday night (November 2) in Los Angeles.

Glen and Kelsey were seen arriving for the Guns N’ Roses concert at the Hollywood Bowl, where they were joined by his close friend Josh Gelbart.

It’s been just over six months since Glen split from his longtime girlfriend, model Gigi Paris, after three years of dating. The breakup happened amid rumors that he was romantically involved with a co-star and after Gigi posted about knowing her “worth.”

Just a few days earlier, Glen and Kelsey were among the stars who attended the Pop Icons Halloween Party hosted by Darren Dzienciol, according to Daily Mail.

Back in April, we spotted Kelsey on a date with another very famous actor!

Just Jared on Facebook
glen powell concert with kelsey merritt 01
glen powell concert with kelsey merritt 02
glen powell concert with kelsey merritt 03
glen powell concert with kelsey merritt 04
glen powell concert with kelsey merritt 05
glen powell concert with kelsey merritt 06
glen powell concert with kelsey merritt 07
glen powell concert with kelsey merritt 08

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Glen Powell, Kelsey Merritt

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr