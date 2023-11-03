Inside BravoCon's Kick-Off Party Hosted by Jeff Lewis: Photos of All Your Favorite Stars Partying in Las Vegas!

BravoCon has officially started, but before all the panels began on Friday, some of the network’s biggest stars stepped out for a kick-off party hosted by Jeff Lewis!

Jeff and all of his friends from the Bravo world stepped out for 21Seeds Infused Tequila’s exclusive party at the Delano on Thursday night (November 2) in Las Vegas.

Andy Cohen, Dorinda Medley, Tom Schwartz, Kelly Bensimon, Sai De Silva, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and many more were in attendance.

One of the first major headlines to emerge from BravoCon is that Andy is responding to Bethenny Frankel‘s beef with the network and her so-called “reality reckoning” that she’s planning.

