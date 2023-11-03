Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Rumored to Have Given Birth, TMZ Reveals All the Clues

Travis Kelce Provides Latest Update On Taylor Swift Relationship Following Report About Safety Concerns

Jacob Elordi Addresses Comparisons to Austin Butler, Talks Controversial Portrayal of Elvis in 'Priscilla'

Abigail Breslin's Private Allegations Against Aaron Eckhart Revealed in Lawsuit Filed Against Her

Fri, 03 November 2023 at 3:38 pm

Inside BravoCon's Kick-Off Party Hosted by Jeff Lewis: Photos of All Your Favorite Stars Partying in Las Vegas!

Inside BravoCon's Kick-Off Party Hosted by Jeff Lewis: Photos of All Your Favorite Stars Partying in Las Vegas!

BravoCon has officially started, but before all the panels began on Friday, some of the network’s biggest stars stepped out for a kick-off party hosted by Jeff Lewis!

Jeff and all of his friends from the Bravo world stepped out for 21Seeds Infused Tequila’s exclusive party at the Delano on Thursday night (November 2) in Las Vegas.

Andy Cohen, Dorinda Medley, Tom Schwartz, Kelly Bensimon, Sai De Silva, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and many more were in attendance.

One of the first major headlines to emerge from BravoCon is that Andy is responding to Bethenny Frankel‘s beef with the network and her so-called “reality reckoning” that she’s planning.

Stay tuned for plenty of news updates from BravoCon.

Browse through the gallery for 80+ photos from inside the party…
Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Andy Cohen, Bravocon, Dorinda Medley, Jeff Lewis, Kelly Bensimon, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Sai De Silva, Tom Schwartz

