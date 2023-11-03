Is Ashley Newbrough Single or Dating Anyone? Check Out the Hallmark Star's Relationship Status

Ashley Newbrough is starring in the new movie Flipping For Christmas on Hallmark Channel and you might be interested to learn more about her personal life!

The 36-year-old actress is best known for her work in The CW series Privileged as well as her appearances in other Hallmark Channel and Lifetime movies.

In Flipping For Christmas, it’s almost Christmas when busy realtor Abigail agrees to help her sister with the “simple flip” of a recently inherited home. Unfortunately, co-beneficiary Bo (Marcus Rosner) has other plans in mind.

So, what’s Ashley‘s relationship status in real life?

Keep reading to find out more…

Ashley was in a long-term relationship with actor Matt Shively for many years, but it appears that they are no longer together.

It has been over a year since Ashley has shared a photo of Matt on her Instagram page and he appears to have wiped most of their photos from his account. They are still following each other though, so it’s not completely clear if they have separated. It’s very possible that they just decided to be more private about their relationship.

Matt is best known for appearing on TV shows like Lopez Vs Lopez, True Jackson VP, and The Real O’Neals.

Back in 2019, they were spotted on a beach vacation with another famous couple.