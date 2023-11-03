Jacob Elordi Addresses Comparisons to Austin Butler, Talks Controversial Portrayal of Elvis in 'Priscilla'

Jacob Elordi is opening up about brining the King of Rock and Roll to life in his new movie Priscilla.

The 26-year-old actor plays Elvis Presley alongside Cailee Spaeny in the movie, which is from director Sofia Coppola.

The movie, based on Priscilla Presley‘s memoir Elvis and Me, has attracted some controversy for a variety of reasons, including the age gap between Priscilla and Elvis when they met and began their relationship.

This week, we even learned that Elvis‘ daughter Lisa Marie Presley had bashed the movie in emails over the portrayal of her father before her untimely death.

In an interview with E News, Jacob addressed the way that he is playing Elvis in the movie. He also spoke about the perception that he often brings “troubled men” to life in his projects.

Jacob also weighed in on comparisons between him and Austin Butler, who landed an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Elvis in the musician’s biopic.

