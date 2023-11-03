Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Sweet Way Ben Affleck Helps Her Become a Better Version of Herself

Jennifer Lopez feels more confident about herself than ever, and it’s thanks in large part to husband Ben Affleck.

The 54-year-old actress, musician and mogul recently opened up about being at “the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically.”

In the interview, she shared how Ben helped her get to that point and expanded on how it makes her feel.

Jennifer stressed to Vogue that she loved, “every part of me,” adding, “my body, my voice, my choices, even, like, my mistakes.”

“All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today,” she continued. “Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value. I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else.”

The superstar recently recalled a time she felt “insecure” about her body and revealed who helped her overcome those feelings. It wasn’t Ben in this case but someone else close to her.

