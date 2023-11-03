Jessica Simpson Revisits 'Unrecognizable' Photo of Herself Before She Stopped Drinking to Celebrate 6 Years of Sobriety

Jessica Simpson is celebrating a special anniversary by revisiting a photo of herself that she described as “unrecognizable.”

The 43-year-old mogul and pop superstar is marking six years of sobriety this month!

In honor of the special occasion, she looked back on the moment that she decided to stop drinking and get help for her struggle with alcoholism.

Taking to her Instagram story, Jessica highlighted a photo of herself that she posted in 2021 to mark four years of sobriety.

“6 years ago,” she wrote while linking fans back to the original post, which featured a lengthier caption explaining how she felt when the photo was taken.

“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity.”

She continued, writing, “Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world.”

“There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage,” Jessica recalled. “The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.”

On her grid, Jessica shared a new photo of herself posing with daughter, writing, “Choose to be kind today because you never know how much someone might need it” in the caption.

Congratulations to Jessica for her very special anniversary!

