Abigail Breslin's Private Allegations Against Aaron Eckhart Revealed in Lawsuit Filed Against Her

Abigail Breslin's Private Allegations Against Aaron Eckhart Revealed in Lawsuit Filed Against Her

'The Golden Bachelor' Spoilers: Who Wins Gerry's Season? Reality Steve Has Some Details!

'The Golden Bachelor' Spoilers: Who Wins Gerry's Season? Reality Steve Has Some Details!

Bel Powley & Douglas Booth Are Married, Guest List for Star-Studded London Wedding Revealed!

Bel Powley & Douglas Booth Are Married, Guest List for Star-Studded London Wedding Revealed!

Lisa Marie Presley's Emails About 'Priscilla' Movie Revealed, Late Singer Bashed Sofia Coppola's Script

Lisa Marie Presley's Emails About 'Priscilla' Movie Revealed, Late Singer Bashed Sofia Coppola's Script

Fri, 03 November 2023 at 1:39 am

Kate Middleton Rides Bike in Scotland, Comforts Young Boy Who Fell Off His Bike

Kate Middleton Rides Bike in Scotland, Comforts Young Boy Who Fell Off His Bike

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently visiting Scotland to visit with rural communities and meet with those providing mental health support to young people.

The Princess of Wales, who is also known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, showed off her athletic side when she rode a bicycle during a visit to Outfit Moray on Thursday (November 2) in Moray, Scotland.

During the visit, Kate took time to comfort a young boy who fell off his bike. She was seen giving him a comforting back rub and told him that he was “so brave.” She also encouraged him to “give it another go.”

The school’s acting head told MFR News and Sport, “One of the boys fell over as well, and she was really — sort of came to him and nudged him back, so that was really nice to see.”

Browse through the gallery for 50+ photos from the visit…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kate Middleton, Prince William

