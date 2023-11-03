Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Rumored to Have Given Birth, TMZ Reveals All the Clues

Travis Kelce Provides Latest Update On Taylor Swift Relationship Following Report About Safety Concerns

Jacob Elordi Addresses Comparisons to Austin Butler, Talks Controversial Portrayal of Elvis in 'Priscilla'

Abigail Breslin's Private Allegations Against Aaron Eckhart Revealed in Lawsuit Filed Against Her

Fri, 03 November 2023 at 3:01 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Rumored to Have Given Birth, TMZ Reveals All the Clues

Rumors are swirling that Kourtney Kardashian may have already given birth to her fourth child!

The 44-year-old reality star has been expecting her fourth child, and her first with husband Travis Barker, and we recently learned that the couple plans on naming their baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker.

We learned a couple weeks ago that Kourtney was on bed rest while awaiting her due date, which was scheduled for this week.

So, what are the clues pointing to her giving birth already?

Keep reading to find out more…

  • TMZ says that they’ve received tips about Kourtney arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, but they have taken those with a grain of salt since her and her sister typically give birth there. So anyone could really just figure that out.
  • Sources told the outlet that labor would be induced and Kourtney has previously said she wanted the baby to be born on Halloween, so they could have picked that date!
  • Both Travis and Kourtney‘s sister Kylie Jenner were spotted driving up to Cedars on Thursday afternoon (November 3). “Witnesses eyeballed her as she entered the facility,” the outlet said.

We’ll have to wait for the couple to announce the news, hopefully soon!

Travis recently slammed some rumors about his connection to the Kardashian family.

Photos: Getty
