Kylie Jenner's New Fashion Brand Khy Impresses in 1st Hour of Sales!

Kylie Jenner is making a statement in the fashion world!

On Wednesday (November 1), the 26-year-old reality star and entrepreneur launched Khy with a clothing line featuring vegan leather items.

Within an hour following the brand’s launch, Khy had surpassed $1 million in sales, according to People. Additionally, the faux leather trench, minidress, and Moto gloves had all sold out.

A second collection of new looks will release later this month, the outlet reports.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Kylie spoke about her vision for Khy.

“I want people to know how completely involved I am in this,” she said. “From original concept, to designing, or co-designing if we’re working with other designers, from picking fabrics, colors, I’ve been in every fit meeting. I am the creative director of the brand and marketing. There’s not an Instagram post or video that hasn’t been personally edited by me, there hasn’t been an Instagram post that I haven’t posted myself.”

