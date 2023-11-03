Top Stories
The Biggest Revelations From Lucy Hale's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Including How She Really Feels About Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Stars

Matthew Perry's Family, 'Friends' Costars Attend His Funeral

Kourtney Kardashian Rumored to Have Given Birth, TMZ Reveals All the Clues

Abigail Breslin's Private Allegations Against Aaron Eckhart Revealed in Lawsuit Filed Against Her

Fri, 03 November 2023 at 8:40 pm

Kylie Jenner's New Fashion Brand Khy Impresses in 1st Hour of Sales!

Kylie Jenner is making a statement in the fashion world!

On Wednesday (November 1), the 26-year-old reality star and entrepreneur launched Khy with a clothing line featuring vegan leather items.

Keep reading to find out what the first hour of sales looked like…

Within an hour following the brand’s launch, Khy had surpassed $1 million in sales, according to People. Additionally, the faux leather trench, minidress, and Moto gloves had all sold out.

A second collection of new looks will release later this month, the outlet reports.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Kylie spoke about her vision for Khy.

“I want people to know how completely involved I am in this,” she said. “From original concept, to designing, or co-designing if we’re working with other designers, from picking fabrics, colors, I’ve been in every fit meeting. I am the creative director of the brand and marketing. There’s not an Instagram post or video that hasn’t been personally edited by me, there hasn’t been an Instagram post that I haven’t posted myself.”

If you missed it, Kylie Jenner attended the WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards with Timothee Chalamet, and we have the photos!
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kylie Jenner

