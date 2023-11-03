Lupita Nyong'o Thanks a Friend For Helping Her Through 'The Hardest Days' After Her Recent Breakup

Lupita Nyong’o is thanking her bestie for helping her through a heartbreak.

The 40-year-old actress split from television host Selema Masekela last month. Now, she’s reflecting on the power of friendship in a new Instagram post.

The Black Panther star dedicated a post to her good pal, sound designer Palmer Hefferan, and explained how Palmer showed her love.

Keep reading to find out what she wrote…

On Thursday (November 2), Lupita shared a carousel of photos featuring pictures of her and Palmer as well as solo shots of her friend.

She wrote, “Palmer is the kind of friend that I can count on through thick and very thin,” she wrote. “We don’t have to talk every day, but when we do, we pick up exactly where we left off, like no time at all has passed.”

The actress explained that they bonded when they were roommates at drama school and “found a kindred spirit in each other.”

“Recently, when my life was turned upside-down from heartbreak, Palmer flew in swiftly to be by my side and help me through the hardest days as I adjusted to my new reality,” she continued in her caption. “She made me delicious meals, she found me therapeutic activities to get my mind off things, she cried with me and made me laugh until I cried a more joyful kind of tear.”

Lupita added, “She did not tire of being of service to me, and the biggest gift she bestowed on my life was helping me get my first pet, Yoyo.”

“I will never be able to pay her back for the kindness she has shown me, and the beauty of the friendship is that it is never about evening the score!” she wrote. “But I have every intention to try… Thank you truly, deeply, P!”

In October, Lupita took to Instagram to open up about her breakup.