Mariah Carey Confirms 1 Fact From Britney Spears' Memoir, Talks 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

Mariah Carey opened up during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Queen of Christmas joked around about her new video announcing the start of the holiday season, which she rules thanks to the never-ending dominance of her single “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Speaking of the holidays, she explained what she was thinking when she wrote the song, which resurfaces on the Billboard Hot 100 every year. She also shared a surprising fact about how often she listens to it compared to the rest of the world.

When the topic turned to Britney Spears and her memoir, Mariah confirmed one fact included within the pages of the book. She also responded to the Princess of Pop’s recollection of their time together.

After announcing that “it’s time” for “All I Want for Christmas Is You” to return to your playlists in a fun video this week, Mariah explained that she hadn’t forgotten about Thanksgiving.

“I had to go with the flow because everybody was rushing the holiday season, and they started playing my song. So I kept being like, ‘Not yet. Don’t play it yet. It’s not time yet,’” she recalled, adding that her videos became a joke to respond.

Mariah said that her videos announcing the holidays have become more and more exciting each time she films them.

Regarding “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” she recalled her goals writing it: “That’s the first Christmas song I ever wrote, and I never was like, ‘Oh this is going to, you know…’ these type of results were going to have. I just wanted it to sound like a classic because that’s the kind of Christmas song I want.”

In fact, her goal was to make it sound “timeless.”

She also doesn’t feel as exposed to the song as the rest of the world.

“I think I hear ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ way less than most people probably in the world because I’m never really out that much,” Mariah explained.

What about Britney, who recalled meeting Mariah for a photo at the beginning of her career?

“I love her,” she said. “That was super sweet what Britney said about me.” Mariah continued, confirming that “of course” she had a ring light, which Britney recalled being introduced to when she took a photo with the music legend.

However, she wanted to clarify one thing about her ring light: “By the way, I wasn’t like I love a ring light. I like a ring light when you cover the bottom edge of the ring light because for me I don’t like an underlighting.”

Mariah arrived for the late night show appearance dressed to impress in a black dress. After her big interview, Mariah changed into another glam black dress, which she paired with white knee-high boots. She celebrated the appearance by grabbing dinner at Craigs with her kids.

