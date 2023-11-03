Matthew Perry's Friend Bashes Rumor About His Cause of Death

Matthew Perry‘s friend is clearing the air and ending a toxic rumor about what caused his death.

The Friends actor passed away suddenly at the age of 54 over the weekend.

If you were unaware, Matthew struggled with addiction throughout his life and has spoken candidly about his experiences. After his death, some began speculating that he had relapsed. Now, one of his friends is responding.

Athenna Crosby has come forth to confirm that she was the friend who joined Matthew for lunch one day before his death.

She gave a new interview to Fox News bashing the rumor that his death was caused by a relapse.

“He was 100% sober when he passed,” she stressed. “I mean, I can’t know what exactly he was thinking or feeling. I can only share my experience. And, of course, he was his own person that maybe he had said, done or thought of things the day that he passed that I might never come to know.”

She continued, saying, “In the interaction that I had with him, he was extremely positive, sober, acting normal, spoke very well, did not give me any impression that he was under drugs or alcohol of any kind. So, I think people are speculating that this was a relapse situation. I just want to defend him and say that it was not.”

This lines up with the initial results of a drug test, which confirmed that Matthew did not show signs of fentanyl or meth in his system at the time he passed. Someone else close to the actor also confirmed that he was sober.

In another interview, Athenna revealed that Matthew had been working on a biopic at the time of his death. He even had an actor in mind to play him.