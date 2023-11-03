Top Stories
Fri, 03 November 2023 at 10:02 am

Megan Fox Matches Machine Gun Kelly In Bright Pink Outfits, Revisits Short Red Bob

Megan Fox Matches Machine Gun Kelly In Bright Pink Outfits, Revisits Short Red Bob

Megan Fox is switching up her look again.

The 37-year-old actress was spotted alongside Machine Gun Kelly arriving in Guarulhos, Brazil on Thursday (November 2).

She coordinated her bright pink hoodie and matching sweatpants with MGK‘s baby pink top and maroon, flared pants. However, her outfit really popped against her bright red hair.

Keep reading to find out more…

Fans will likely recall that this isn’t the first time Megan has stepped out with a fire engine red bob. She debuted the look back in early September and even used her hair to make a bold statement with some fashionable clips.

However, Megan reverted to her more traditional long black style when she and MGK stepped out for Halloween at the end of the month.

On the topic of Halloween, Megan clapped back at SAG-AFTRA’s costume rules amid the strike with a pointed caption on Instagram. She was slammed by a fellow actor over her decision.

Scroll through the new pics of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in the gallery…
megan fox machine gun kelly hair 01
megan fox machine gun kelly hair 02
megan fox machine gun kelly hair 03
megan fox machine gun kelly hair 04
megan fox machine gun kelly hair 05
megan fox machine gun kelly hair 06

