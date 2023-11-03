Top Stories
Abigail Breslin's Private Allegations Against Aaron Eckhart Revealed in Lawsuit Filed Against Her

'The Golden Bachelor' Spoilers: Who Wins Gerry's Season? Reality Steve Has Some Details!

Bel Powley &amp; Douglas Booth Are Married, Guest List for Star-Studded London Wedding Revealed!

Lisa Marie Presley's Emails About 'Priscilla' Movie Revealed, Late Singer Bashed Sofia Coppola's Script

Fri, 03 November 2023 at 1:03 am

Megan Thee Stallion's 'Cobra' Lyrics Reference Past Relationship & Mental Health: Watch the Video!

Megan Thee Stallion's 'Cobra' Lyrics Reference Past Relationship & Mental Health: Watch the Video!

Megan Thee Stallion is opening up in her just released new single “Cobra“!

The 28-year-old rapper’s latest track marks her first solo release in over a year, and her first since reaching a settlement with her former label.

In the song, Megan makes reference to a past relationship and her mental health, talking about depression and self-harm.

Check out the song and read the lyrics inside…

“Just as a snake sheds his skin, we must shed our past, over and over again,” Megan says at the start of the music video.

The song then starts with, “Breakin’ down and I had the whole world watchin’ / But the worst part is really who watched me / Every night I cried, I almost died / And nobody close tried to stop me.”

Check out the “Cobra” music video and keep reading below for the full lyrics…

“Cobra” marks the first single released on Megan‘s own Hot Girl Productions. Earlier this month, she explained in an Instagram Live that she’s funding her own career and expressed her excitement to go independent.

