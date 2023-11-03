Olivia Rodrigo's 'Can't Catch Me Now' - Lyrics Revealed, Plus Hear Her 'Hunger Games' Song Here!

Olivia Rodrigo just debuted her new song “Can’t Catch Me Now“!

The 20-year-old’s original track is the official song for the upcoming prequel movie The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

“yayayayyyy!!!! my new song ‘Can’t Catch Me Now’ from the @thehungergames is out now. the film and the rest of the soundtrack are out November 17th!!!!! hope ya dig🪐🌸⚡️,” she shared on social media after the song dropped.

Listen to the song and read the lyrics inside…

Olivia wrote the song with her frequent collaborator Dan Nigro for the film’s soundtrack, which will be released in two weeks, alongside the movie on Friday, November 17th.

The song was teased earlier this week and was officially announced on Wednesday (November 1), with a preview of the track featured in a new promo spot for the The Hunger Games prequel.

Check out the song right here and keep reading below for the lyrics…

Be sure to also download the song on Apple Music/iTunes!