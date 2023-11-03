Top Stories
Abigail Breslin's Private Allegations Against Aaron Eckhart Revealed in Lawsuit Filed Against Her

Abigail Breslin's Private Allegations Against Aaron Eckhart Revealed in Lawsuit Filed Against Her

'The Golden Bachelor' Spoilers: Who Wins Gerry's Season? Reality Steve Has Some Details!

'The Golden Bachelor' Spoilers: Who Wins Gerry's Season? Reality Steve Has Some Details!

Bel Powley &amp; Douglas Booth Are Married, Guest List for Star-Studded London Wedding Revealed!

Bel Powley & Douglas Booth Are Married, Guest List for Star-Studded London Wedding Revealed!

Lisa Marie Presley's Emails About 'Priscilla' Movie Revealed, Late Singer Bashed Sofia Coppola's Script

Lisa Marie Presley's Emails About 'Priscilla' Movie Revealed, Late Singer Bashed Sofia Coppola's Script

Fri, 03 November 2023 at 12:48 pm

Rachel Zegler Opens Up About Working on the 'Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Soundtrack

Rachel Zegler Opens Up About Working on the 'Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Soundtrack
  • Rachel Zegler confirmed that she had a role to play in the soundtrack for the Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and SnakesJust Jared Jr
  • Prince William got a wild answer when he had kids guess his age – Celebitchy
  • Check out all of these stars in their Halloween costumes from when they were kids – Popsugar
  • A famous actress who just played a goth role once wanted to be blonde – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Lionsgate
Posted to: Hunger Games, Movies, Music, Newsies, Rachel Zegler

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr