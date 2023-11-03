Fri, 03 November 2023 at 12:48 pm
Rachel Zegler Opens Up About Working on the 'Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Soundtrack
- Rachel Zegler confirmed that she had a role to play in the soundtrack for the Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – Just Jared Jr
- Prince William got a wild answer when he had kids guess his age – Celebitchy
- Check out all of these stars in their Halloween costumes from when they were kids – Popsugar
- A famous actress who just played a goth role once wanted to be blonde – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Lionsgate Posted to: Hunger Games, Movies, Music, Newsies, Rachel Zegler