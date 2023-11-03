Top Stories
The Biggest Revelations From Lucy Hale's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Including How She Really Feels About Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Stars

The Biggest Revelations From Lucy Hale's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Including How She Really Feels About Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Stars

Kourtney Kardashian Rumored to Have Given Birth, TMZ Reveals All the Clues

Kourtney Kardashian Rumored to Have Given Birth, TMZ Reveals All the Clues

Travis Kelce Provides Latest Update On Taylor Swift Relationship Following Report About Safety Concerns

Travis Kelce Provides Latest Update On Taylor Swift Relationship Following Report About Safety Concerns

Jacob Elordi Addresses Comparisons to Austin Butler, Talks Controversial Portrayal of Elvis in 'Priscilla'

Jacob Elordi Addresses Comparisons to Austin Butler, Talks Controversial Portrayal of Elvis in 'Priscilla'

Fri, 03 November 2023 at 4:31 pm

Ray Nicholson & Girlfriend Sara Sampaio Hold Hands During Date Night at Guns N' Roses Concert!

Ray Nicholson & Girlfriend Sara Sampaio Hold Hands During Date Night at Guns N' Roses Concert!

Ray Nicholson is going strong with new girlfriend Sara Sampaio!

The 31-year-old Panic actor and the 32-year-old Portuguese model were seen holding hands while arriving for the Guns N’ Roses concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Thursday night (November 2) in Los Angeles.

Three months ago, Ray and Sara sparked dating rumors when they packed on the PDA while celebrating her birthday in Los Angeles.

Sara, who is a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, was most recently linked to literary manager Zac Frognowski and they made their last red carpet appearance together during awards season earlier this year.

Ray, who is the son of actor Jack Nicholson, was linked to another famous celebrity kid last year. He’s best known for appearing in the Amazon Prime Video series Panic and the movies Something from Tiffany’s and Out of the Blue.

Just Jared on Facebook
ray nicholson girlfriend sara sampaio hold hands at concert 01
ray nicholson girlfriend sara sampaio hold hands at concert 02
ray nicholson girlfriend sara sampaio hold hands at concert 03
ray nicholson girlfriend sara sampaio hold hands at concert 04
ray nicholson girlfriend sara sampaio hold hands at concert 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Ray Nicholson, Sara Sampaio

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr