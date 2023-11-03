Ray Nicholson & Girlfriend Sara Sampaio Hold Hands During Date Night at Guns N' Roses Concert!

Ray Nicholson is going strong with new girlfriend Sara Sampaio!

The 31-year-old Panic actor and the 32-year-old Portuguese model were seen holding hands while arriving for the Guns N’ Roses concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Thursday night (November 2) in Los Angeles.

Three months ago, Ray and Sara sparked dating rumors when they packed on the PDA while celebrating her birthday in Los Angeles.

Sara, who is a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, was most recently linked to literary manager Zac Frognowski and they made their last red carpet appearance together during awards season earlier this year.

Ray, who is the son of actor Jack Nicholson, was linked to another famous celebrity kid last year. He’s best known for appearing in the Amazon Prime Video series Panic and the movies Something from Tiffany’s and Out of the Blue.