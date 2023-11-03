Top Stories
Fri, 03 November 2023 at 12:54 pm

Renee Rapp Performs 'Your Love Is My Drug' With Kesha at Her Brooklyn Show

Renee Rapp and Kesha are showing each other some love on stage!

During her Thursday (November 2) concert in Brooklyn, the Sex Lives of College Girls star brought out Kesha to perform one of her hits, “Your Love Is My Drug.”

Renee had lots of kind things to say about Kesha both before and after they sang the 2010 song together.

While introducing Kesha, Renee shared, “There are a couple of people in my life musically, and personally, and professionally, who I look up to and regard so highly. They just shaped who I was a kid… and made me want to be sexy, and funny, and exciting, and outrageous, and loud, and most of all — really fucking sexy.”

She added, “So, what better way to honor one of those women by playing one of those songs?” The audience cheered super loudly when they realized what was happening.

After delivering a high-energy performance filled with sweet moments between her and Kesha, Renee reflected on the special moment in an Instagram post.

She revealed that she first heard Kesha in her cousin’s car when she was nine years old and thought at the time, “holy sh-it what am I listening to.”

Kesha I love you and last night was the greatest night of my life,” Renee wrote. “I will never get over seeing you for the first time off stage right listening to tummy hurts. you are everything to me. what a f-cking honor.”

At her Halloween show, Renee dressed up as Justin Bieber and brought another special celebrity guest on stage.

