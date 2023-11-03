Six of The CW's Arrowverse Shows Have Ended, Seventh Show Just Announced Final Season

The Arrowverse on The CW was once one of the most popular franchises on television, but most of the shows are now canceled or ended.

There have been seven series in the universe, which has also been referred to as the DC TV-verse and the Berlanti-verse, thanks to executive producer Greg Berlanti.

All six of the main shows that were part of the universe have now ended and one final series, which was a planned off-shoot of the universe, has announced its final season.

Browse through the slideshow to see which ones are over and which ones will end soon…