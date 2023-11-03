Source Reveals Jason Momoa's Response to Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum's Engagement

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz‘s engagement news is sparking a reaction from Jason Momoa.

If you missed it, earlier this week it was reported that the 43-year-old Magic Mike star and 34-year-old The Batman actress had gotten engaged after the latter was seen wearing an engagement ring during Halloween celebrations.

Now, an insider is revealing how Jason, who was married to Zoe‘s mom Lisa Bonet until they separated in early 2022, has responded to the exciting news.

An insider told People that Jason is more than pleased to hear about Zoe and Channing.

“The engagement was happy news for Jason. He loves both Channing and Zoë,” they reported, adding, “He thinks they are a great couple.”

They even described the Aquaman actor, 44, as “their biggest supporter.”

If you forgot, back in 2022 Jason and Channing joined forces to show support for Zoe ahead of the release of The Batman. They even traveled to attend one of her premieres together.