Fri, 03 November 2023

Taylor Zakhar Perez Described His Worst Audition & Compared it to an Emma Stone Scene in a Movie

Taylor Zakhar Perez Described His Worst Audition & Compared it to an Emma Stone Scene in a Movie

Most any actor in Hollywood has a story about a bad audition that they went on. Taylor Zakhar Perez just shared one of his, and he compared it to a moment Emma Stone‘s character experienced in one of her movies.

The 31-year-old Red, White & Royal Blue actor opened up about the experience auditioning for a movie that he described as being “Scream-y” and like The Omen.

By the sounds of it, the audition process was just as horrifying!

Read more about Taylor Zakhar Perez’s worst audition…

While participating in EW’s Breaking Big panel at the 2023 SCAD Savannah Film Festival, Taylor explained that the audition happened in an office where “everybody’s still going about their day, making phone calls, chatting.”

“And I did it, but it was a scary moment because there’s 30 people in the office, you’re screaming, there’s a fake something chasing after you. There’s sheets that have been torn off the wall because you’re on the wall, and so you just have to be ready for all this stuff,” he recalled.

He said that the experience was similar to what Emma‘s character experiences while trying to make it in Hollywood during La La Land.

Of course, like Emma‘s character, Taylor has also made it big and landed one of this year’s most exciting roles in Red, White & Royal Blue.

Speaking of, the movie’s director recently revealed one of Taylor‘s big concerns about the movie, and it revolved around his “hairy butt.”

