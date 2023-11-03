Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Rumored to Have Given Birth, TMZ Reveals All the Clues

Travis Kelce Provides Latest Update On Taylor Swift Relationship Following Report About Safety Concerns

Jacob Elordi Addresses Comparisons to Austin Butler, Talks Controversial Portrayal of Elvis in 'Priscilla'

Fri, 03 November 2023 at 4:10 pm

The Biggest Revelations From Lucy Hale's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Including How She Really Feels About Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Stars

Lucy Hale is getting super real about her personal life.

During a Wednesday (November 1) appearance on Alex Cooper‘s podcast, Call Her Daddy, the 34-year-old Pretty Little Liars star did not hold back.

She opened up about everything from struggling with an eating disorder and alcoholism to comparing herself to her gorgeous PLL costars to her sex life.

In an Instagram post about the interview, Lucy wrote in her caption, “CALL. HER. DADDY. If there is one thing I love most, it’s being able to show up completely as myself. Thank you @alexandracooper & @callherdaddy for the incredibly thoughtful, funny, raw conversation.”

Browse through the slides to see all the biggest revelations from Lucy Hale’s Call Her Daddy interview!

