'The Golden Bachelor' Contestant Says She Was 'Constantly' Ignored By Gerry Turner

We’re down to the final three contestants on The Golden Bachelor and we’re so close to finding out who Gerry Turner chose in the end.

The season has gone by quickly and next week is already the Women Tell All episode, but one contestant is already sharing her thoughts on what went down.

One of the contestants who made it to the Top 8 has revealed she felt “constantly” ignored by Gerry during her time on the show.

Keep reading to find out more…

April Kirkwood was eliminated during the week four rose ceremony, finishing in the Top 8 of the season.

During an appearance on the November 2 episode of The Viall Files podcast, she opened up about why she’s glad she didn’t find love with Gerry.

“I’m glad he’s not my guy! I don’t look like I belong on a wedding cake with him,” she said (via Us Weekly). “I gotta find my guy. I’ll know it [because] I fall in love right away. There’s certain things that I attach to somebody and then I [realize I’m in love and] had [Gerry] been somebody like that when I lose all my brains, I would have been a maniac.”

If she did have feelings for Gerry, she says she would have been “ripping off my panties and running and dancing” around the mansion.

She added, “I really wasn’t feeling the connection to Gerry, so I didn’t care what happened. I’m here to have a good time [and] I’m here to try and if it works, it works. If not, phone will ring the next minute.”

April talked about feeling ignored.

“Now, there were times when Gerry and I talked and he just seems to look right past me,” she said. “And as a counselor, I’ll tell you the meanest thing you can ever do to any human being is ignore them, and that did hurt my heart. … I mean, tell me you don’t like me, tell me you think I’m a bi-atch or I’m naive, I’m sweet, tell me anything, but don’t ignore me.”

April felt that Gerry “looked through my being and my soul and my heart … constantly… It really gave me the intention that I had set to be and be courageous and look for love [elsewhere]. But, I will never ignore anybody.”

Check out spoilers for who makes it to the end of the season!