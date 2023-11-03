Tom Sandoval Booed by BravoCon Fans, Could Barely Get a Word In During 'Vanderpump Rules' Panel

Tom Sandoval faced the wrath of Bravo fans while making an appearance alongside the Vanderpump Rules cast at BravoCon 2023.

The 41-year-old reality star could barely get a word out amid all of the booing from fans during the panel on Friday afternoon (November 3) in Las Vegas.

As you know by now, Tom was involved in a cheating scandal in which he was caught with his now-ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix‘s friend Raquel Leviss.

The boos started immediately after Tom spoke for the first time, saying, “It feels good to be here in Vegas. It’s BravoCon.”

At one point Tom was asked about the status of his relationship with friend Tom Schwartz and he spoke over the boos.

“It’s obviously gotten better. He went through some tough times because of me, and he dealt with a lot of residual negativity. And I really appreciate you sticking by, man,” Tom said (via People). “For better or for worse, ’til death do us part.”

It was announced at BravoCon that season 11 of Vanderpump Rules will premiere in January and the first teaser was released. Watch below!