Travis Kelce Provides Latest Update On Taylor Swift Relationship Following Report About Safety Concerns
Travis Kelce is giving a status report on his relationship with Taylor Swift.
The 34-year-old football star and the 33-year-old pop titan have generated endless headlines since becoming Hollywood’s hottest couple.
In a recent interview, he was asked for the “latest status” on his relationship with Taylor. His update comes following a report about some safety concerns surrounding the couple.
Keep reading for more details…