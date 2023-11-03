Troye Sivan Opens Up About Gender Identity After Filming His 'One Of Your Girls' Music Video in Drag

Troye Sivan is opening up about his gender identity.

On Thursday (November 2), the 28-year-old “Rush” singer shared that filming his most recent music video “unlocked” something in him.

In the video for his hit single, “One Of Your Girls,” Troye dresses up in drag and seduces former Disney star Ross Lynch.

“I’m not saying that I’m non-binary,” Troye said in a TikTok video. “Or…I’ve honestly never really questioned my gender. But something was unlocked in me on the day of the ‘One Of Your Girls’ video shoot.”

After thinking for a moment, the singer and actor explained that his drag persona doesn’t feel like an “everyday” thing.

“For now, I don’t wanna look like that everyday. I don’t wanna be her everyday,” he said. “But I’m also like, it’s gonna be so boring to make a music video again without the tape and the f-cking corset and all that sh-t.”

He joked, “What am I gonna do? Like, snooze fest! Ya know what I mean?”

One fan commented, “i feel this but I actually am non-binary,” and Troye responded, “Uh oh.”

Troye recently spoke about getting nude and sexual while promoting his album, Something to Give Each Other.