The Biggest Revelations From Lucy Hale's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Including How She Really Feels About Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Stars

Matthew Perry's Family, 'Friends' Costars Attend His Funeral

Taylor Swift Sports Fall Fashion While Heading Out to Dinner in New York

Sat, 04 November 2023 at 3:28 pm

Andy Cohen Reveals Why He Turned Down Meghan Markle as a Guest on 'Watch What Happens Live'

Andy Cohen is opening up about turning down Meghan Markle as a guest on his show, Watch What Happens Live.

The 55-year-old television personality seriously regrets that decision.

At the time, Meghan was starring as Rachel Zane on Suits and was not yet the Duchess of Sussex.

During the “Ask Andy” panel at BravoCon 2023, Andy shared how he feels about the situation now.

Keep reading to find out what he said…

“It was when she was on Suits,” Andy recalled. “I didn’t watch Suits. And I guess she was pitched and we passed, and as my executive producer said, ‘You really never know who is going to become a duchess.’”

He added, “When I think there could be clips of Meghan Markle kiki-ing with me, doing a shot and talking about Vicki Gunvalson? I want to kill myself.”

The Bravo host isn’t so confident that Meghan will accept an invite now. “I don’t think so,” he said. “I think she’s kind of done with it. You know what by the way? I don’t blame her. ‘You passed on me then, you want me now?’ No.”

Andy recently responded to former Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel‘s beef with him.

Photos: Getty
