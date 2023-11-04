Ariana Madix Claims Tom Sandoval Tried to Kill Her Dog in New 'Vanderpump Rules' Trailer

Ariana Madix is making a serious accusation against Tom Sandoval in a new trailer for the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

In case you missed it, there was an enormous scandal last season when the cast discovered that Tom had been cheating on Ariana, his partner of nine years, with their friend, Raquel Leviss.

The post-Scandoval episodes seem like they’re going to be very intense.

Bravo released a sneak peek of the new season on Friday (November 3), and there’s a shocking revelation involving a dog.

Keep reading to find out more…

Speaking to Tom, Ariana raises her voice and says, “[You] ruin my life, my home, and then f-cking attempt to kill my f-cking dog.” The entrepreneur adds, “My lawyer will be dealing with you.” Tom appears to be tense and has his arms crossed while she’s talking.

Vanderpump Rules fans will just have to wait and see how the story unfolds. Season 11 is set to premiere in Januaray 2024.

Tom recently claimed that Ariana “ripped off” one of his favorite necklaces.

Watch the new trailer for Vanderpump Rules starring Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval below!

