Sat, 04 November 2023 at 2:03 pm

Bravo Cheating Scandals: 8 Most Shocking of All Time From Earliest to Most Recent!

Bravo Cheating Scandals: 8 Most Shocking of All Time From Earliest to Most Recent!

Fans of Vanderpump Rules were shocked earlier this year when it was revealed that Tom Sandoval had allegedly cheated on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their fellow castmate Raquel Leviss.

But as longtime Bravo viewers know, #Scandoval is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Bravo cheating allegations.

We’ve rounded up some of the most dramatic, shocking scandals from our favorite Bravo franchises, including even more from the VPR universe.

Click through the slideshow to see more…

Photos: Getty Images
