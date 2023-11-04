BravoCon 2023 Recap: 10 Biggest Moments (So Far!) You Missed If You Didn't Attend!

It’s time for BravoCon 2023!

Close to 200 reality stars from reality shows including the Real Housewives franchises, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, and Southern Charm all traveled to Las Vegas for the ultimate fan experience.

During the weekend of fun, the stars participated in show and mash-up panels, fan photo experiences, meet and greets, and tons of other activities.

We’re now taking a look at some of the biggest moments from BravoCon 2023, including a kiss between two stars, Andy Cohen discussing Bethenny Frankel, a cringe-worthy Magic Mike dance, and so much more!

Browse through the slideshow for all the biggest moments you’ve missed so far…