Flavor Flav Reps Taylor Swift Merch at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Flavor Flav is showing off some Taylor Swift merch!

The 64-year-old rapper, who is a Hall of Famer himself, attended the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday (November 3).

For the special occasion, he wore Taylor‘s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) light blue cardigan. Flavor Flav opened up about being a Swiftie at the event.

“I’m a huge fan of her,” he told People. “I went to two of her [Eras Tour] shows. I think they were phenomenal and the whole nine for her.”

He added, “To be able to do all of those songs within three hours, oh my God. I ain’t gonna lie, but it’s an action-packed concert.”

Flavor Flav also complimented Taylor‘s songwriting, noting “every lyric that she spits out relates to life.”

“That’s why I support her,” he explained. “Because she’s real. She keeps it real with her fans, and she’s real with her music.”

Flavor Flav was joined by several other music stars at the ceremony, including Olivia Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood, Missy Elliott, and more.