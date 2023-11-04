Top Stories
The Biggest Revelations From Lucy Hale's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Including How She Really Feels About Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Stars

Matthew Perry's Family, 'Friends' Costars Attend His Funeral

Taylor Swift Sports Fall Fashion While Heading Out to Dinner in New York

Sat, 04 November 2023 at 3:14 pm

Here's a Full Rundown on All of the Kardashian-Jenner Babies!

Here's a Full Rundown on All of the Kardashian-Jenner Babies!

It has been very hard to Keep Up with the Kardashians all these years!

We were first introduced to the Kardashian-Jenner family in 2007 when the first episode of their hit reality show debuted on E!.

Over the years, we’ve watched as Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian along with Kendall and Kylie Jenner grow up, become famous, make millions, and start having families of their own.

Now that most of Kris‘ kids have started having babies of their own (except for Kendall) it can sometimes be hard to remember how many grandkids she has now.

Now that Kourtney has welcomed baby No. 4, we are taking a look at the next Jenner-ation of Kardashian-Jenner kids, listing them from oldest to youngest.

Click through the slideshow to meet all of Kris Jenner’s grandkids…

