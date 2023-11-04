'Hunger Games' Author Suzanne Collins Gives 'The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Her Stamp of Approval

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is nearing its theatrical release, and author Suzanne Collins is giving her seal of approval!

The Hunger Games prequel movie, based on Suzanne‘s 2020 novel of the same name, is directed by Francis Lawrence, who helmed three of the four previous films in the franchise.

Keep reading to find out what Suzanne had to say about the film…

In a thread on X, formerly known as Twitter, The Hunger Games‘ official account shared a letter to fans written by Suzanne.

The letter began: “As the WGA strike has concluded, I’ve been able to view the final cut of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and I’m thrilled to recommend it.”

Suzanne continued: “The book was an attempt to explore the state of nature debate through the tale of young President Snow while lifting the veils on the origin of the Hunger Games, which were not only designed to punish the districts but to remind the audience of human beings’ essential character. And I need to begin with a huge thank you to everybody involved in the making of this film, you’ve done an incredible job bringing this story to life!”

She also acknowledged being “a little nervous” prior to watching the film, but her anxiety “melted away” from the start of Francis‘ adaptation.

“He takes command of the piece with such surety, leading the viewer into a dynamic and visually arresting telling of the story,” Suzanne wrote.

The author additionally praised producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, as well as the movie’s writers, music department, designers, and of course, its “sensational” cast.

“We have a wonderful ensemble led by beautifully-layered performances from our conflicted snake, Tom Blyth, and our siren-voiced songbird, Rachel Zegler, with fabulous turns by Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andres Rivera, Fionnula Flanagan and Jason Schwartzman. The entire troupe lifts the characters from the pages and embodies their complicated, soulful, hungry selves with intelligence, compassion, and flair,” she wrote.

Suzanne concluded her letter with a message to fans reading: “Onscreen and off, The Hunger Games don’t exist without an audience. Thanks to those of you who read the books, see the films and continue the journey we began years ago in District 12. I very mcuh appreciate getting to travel with you all.”

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will release in theaters on November 17. Watch the trailer here!

Check out Suzanne Collins’ full letter below…