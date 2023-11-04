Is Janel Parrish Single or Married? Meet the Hallmark Star's Husband!

Janel Parrish stars in Hallmark Channel’s new movie Never Been Chris’d and this marks her third film for the network!

The 35-year-old actress is best known for her role as Mona in the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars and the spin-off series The Perfectionists, as well as her role as Margot Covey in all three of Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movies.

So, what do you need to know about Janel‘s personal life?

Keep reading to find out more…

Janel is married to Chris Long and they recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary!

In an Instagram post, Janel revealed that she fell in love with Chris in September 2016 at a Dave and Buster’s.

They’ve shared a bunch of cute Instagram photos and you can see them below!

Check out all of Hallmark Channel’s real-life couples.