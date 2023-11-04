Top Stories
7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Travis Barker Welcome First Child Together!

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Welcome First Child Together!

The Biggest Revelations From Lucy Hale's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Including How She Really Feels About Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Stars

The Biggest Revelations From Lucy Hale's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Including How She Really Feels About Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Stars

Matthew Perry's Family, 'Friends' Costars Attend His Funeral

Matthew Perry's Family, 'Friends' Costars Attend His Funeral

Sat, 04 November 2023 at 5:45 pm

Is Janel Parrish Single or Married? Meet the Hallmark Star's Husband!

Is Janel Parrish Single or Married? Meet the Hallmark Star's Husband!

Janel Parrish stars in Hallmark Channel’s new movie Never Been Chris’d and this marks her third film for the network!

The 35-year-old actress is best known for her role as Mona in the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars and the spin-off series The Perfectionists, as well as her role as Margot Covey in all three of Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movies.

So, what do you need to know about Janel‘s personal life?

Keep reading to find out more…

Janel is married to Chris Long and they recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary!

In an Instagram post, Janel revealed that she fell in love with Chris in September 2016 at a Dave and Buster’s.

They’ve shared a bunch of cute Instagram photos and you can see them below!

Check out all of Hallmark Channel’s real-life couples.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chris Long, Dating History, Hallmark Channel, Janel Parrish

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr