Is Lily James Engaged to Michael Shuman? Couple Sparks Rumors After Actress Is Spotted With a Ring

Lily James and Michael Shuman are leaving some fans wondering if they’re engaged.

The 34-year-old Cinderella actress and the 38-year-old Queens of the Stone Age musician were spotted out in London, England together, and some noticed that Lily had a gold ring on that finger.

As fans are curious if the couple is taking the next step in their relationship, a report might offer clarity.

The Daily Mail obtained the photos of Lily and Michael.

In them, she’s chicly dressed in a long black coat with a matching sweater, bag and beanie. Michael looked cool in a black leather jacket and had a suitcase with him.

While Lily is wearing a gold band on her ring finger, sources are suggesting that it might be a piece she wears while onstage while appearing in Lyonesse at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

Lily and Michael were first linked in early 2021 when they were spotted kissing. They went Instagram official a year later, and the actress watched her man perform onstage at Glastonbury Festival 2022 last summer.

