Jacob Elordi Reveals the Surprising Thing He Did While Preparing to Play Elvis in 'Priscilla'

Jacob Elordi is making a surprising revelation about his preparation for playing Elvis Presley in Priscilla.

The film directed by Sofia Coppola stars Cailee Spaeny in the titular role. Priscilla examines the relationship between its subject and Elvis and is based on Priscilla‘s memoir, Elvis and Me.

In a recent EW roundtable interview with Cailee and Sofia, Jacob, 26, said that he “averaged, like a pound of bacon a day” while preparing for his role.

“It’s not that noticeable ’cause I’m quite long, but I was the biggest I’ve ever been.” he added.

Jacob‘s remarks came after Sofia mentioned that Priscilla “told us that Elvis liked really burned bacon” in real life.

Priscilla is now playing in theaters, and we’ve gathered what critics are saying about the movie!