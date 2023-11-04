Top Stories
Joe Jonas Hangs Out With 'Devotion' Co-Star Spencer Neville During Down Time

Joe Jonas Hangs Out With 'Devotion' Co-Star Spencer Neville During Down Time

Joe Jonas is making the most of some down time in the midst of his jam-packed schedule on tour with the Jonas Brothers.

The 34-year-old singer stepped out on Friday (November 3) in Los Feliz, Calif.

He looked cool in a brown leather jacket and matching pants and was joined by his equally well-dressed friend and Devotion co-star, Spencer Neville.

Keep reading to find out more…

Joe capped off his stylish look with a pop of color in the form of teal sneakers. He also carried a black bag.

He and Spencer have remained close since Devotion was released, and they got together for lunch in December 2022.

The hitmaker has generated a multitude of headlines this week alone. If you missed it, he put his skills as an ordained minister to use to marry one of his bandmates during a recent stop on The Tour with brothers Nick and Kevin.

Then, he reacted to a CVS employee who said that he looks “crazy in person.” Find out what Joe had to say to that!

Scroll through all of the new photos of Joe Jonas and Spencer Neville’s afternoon out in the gallery…
