Justin Bieber Carries His Dog While Stepping Out in L.A.

Justin Bieber is stepping out with his dog.

The 29-year-old singer was spotted on Friday (November 3) in Los Angeles carrying one of his dogs in a Louis Vuitton bag.

Justin sported an oversized white t-shirt, black ripped shorts, pink and white sneakers, and a pair of sunglasses atop his head.

If you didn’t know, the music artist and his wife Hailey Bieber are owners of two pups: a Maltese Yorkie named Oscar, who they adopted in 2018, and a small dog named Piggy Lou, who they welcomed to their family just last year.

Last week, the couple headed out to grab lunch and brought both of their dogs with them!

This Halloween, Justin and Hailey forwent a couples costume, as photos showed him dressed up shirtless in a deer onesie and her in a black minidress with a long trench coat and a matching balaclava.

