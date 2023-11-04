Kendall Jenner Reacts to Kylie Jenner Roasting Her on Her 28th Birthday

Kendall Jenner is celebrating her birthday – and getting roasted by her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

The model turned 28 on Friday (November 3), and she received a pretty hilarious card from Kylie, who is 26.

Kendall shared a photo of Kylie‘s gift on her Instagram Story and had a cheeky response to the note that came with it.

Keep reading to find out more…

The beauty mogul sent Kendall a gorgeous bouquet of sunflowers and jokingly wrote on her card, “Happy birthday sister 30 years old!!!! Times flies. Love you, Kylie.”

Kendall captioned the Instagram Story photo “lmao” and added a middle finger emoji for good measure.

Kylie also shared a sweet birthday tribute on her own Instagram Story, posting a photo of Kendall posing with four birthday cakes. “Happy birthday @kendalljenner !!!” she wrote.

Kendall recently hosted a star-studded Halloween party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.