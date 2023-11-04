Kylie Minogue Set List for Vegas Residency at Voltaire Revealed: 75-Minute Concert Features 19 Songs

Kylie Minogue has kicked off her Las Vegas residency at the new venue Voltaire and the set list is packed with her hits!

The 55-year-old Australian singer opened the new 1,000 person nightlife concept at at Venetian Las Vegas on Friday night (November 3) and she’s currently scheduled to perform 19 more shows at the venue throughout the end of 2023 and beginning of 2024.

The theatrical experience begins at 9:30pm, though Kylie‘s set doesn’t begin until about 11:00pm. Her 75-minute concert features 19 songs from her five-decade career.

“It’s hedonism, escapism, joy, rapture, all those things that you want in a show,” she told Variety ahead of opening night.

Head inside to check out the set list…

Keep scrolling to check out the full set list…

**This set list is representative of the first show and might not be completely accurate for every show.

1. Light Years

2. Supernova

3. Your Disco Needs You

4. Come Into My World

5. Vegas High

6. In Your Eyes

7. Get Outta My Way

8. Tension

9. Slow

10. Hold On to Now

11. Can’t Help Falling in Love

12. Confide in Me

13. Spinning Around

14. The Loco-Motion

15. All The Lovers

16. Padam Padam

17. Can’t Get You Out of My Head

18. The One

19. Love at First Sight

Check out the set lists for more artists on tour right now!