Lily-Rose Depp & Girlfriend 070 Shake Hold Hands While Furniture Shopping
Lily-Rose Depp and girlfriend 070 Shake are doing some shopping together.
The 24-year-old The Idol actress and the 26-year-old musician, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena, held hands as they left the furniture store HD Buttercup after doing some shopping on Friday (November 3) in Los Angeles.
For their outing, Lily-Rose wore a light blue tank top with army-green pants while 070 Shake wore a varsity jacket, white T-shirt, and black jeans.
If you didn’t know, Lily-Rose went public with her relationship with 070 Shake back in May by posting a photo of them together and revealing that they had been together for four months already.
Back in August, the couple showed off some cute PDA while out picking up pastries.