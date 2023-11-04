Lily-Rose Depp & Girlfriend 070 Shake Hold Hands While Furniture Shopping

Lily-Rose Depp and girlfriend 070 Shake are doing some shopping together.

The 24-year-old The Idol actress and the 26-year-old musician, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena, held hands as they left the furniture store HD Buttercup after doing some shopping on Friday (November 3) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily-Rose Depp

For their outing, Lily-Rose wore a light blue tank top with army-green pants while 070 Shake wore a varsity jacket, white T-shirt, and black jeans.

If you didn’t know, Lily-Rose went public with her relationship with 070 Shake back in May by posting a photo of them together and revealing that they had been together for four months already.

Back in August, the couple showed off some cute PDA while out picking up pastries.