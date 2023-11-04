Top Stories
The Biggest Revelations From Lucy Hale's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Including How She Really Feels About Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Stars

The Biggest Revelations From Lucy Hale's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Including How She Really Feels About Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Stars

Matthew Perry's Family, 'Friends' Costars Attend His Funeral

Matthew Perry's Family, 'Friends' Costars Attend His Funeral

Taylor Swift Sports Fall Fashion While Heading Out to Dinner in New York

Taylor Swift Sports Fall Fashion While Heading Out to Dinner in New York

Sat, 04 November 2023 at 10:15 am

Lily-Rose Depp & Girlfriend 070 Shake Hold Hands While Furniture Shopping

Lily-Rose Depp & Girlfriend 070 Shake Hold Hands While Furniture Shopping

Lily-Rose Depp and girlfriend 070 Shake are doing some shopping together.

The 24-year-old The Idol actress and the 26-year-old musician, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena, held hands as they left the furniture store HD Buttercup after doing some shopping on Friday (November 3) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily-Rose Depp

For their outing, Lily-Rose wore a light blue tank top with army-green pants while 070 Shake wore a varsity jacket, white T-shirt, and black jeans.

If you didn’t know, Lily-Rose went public with her relationship with 070 Shake back in May by posting a photo of them together and revealing that they had been together for four months already.

Back in August, the couple showed off some cute PDA while out picking up pastries.
Just Jared on Facebook
lily rose depp 070 shake go furniture shopping 01
lily rose depp 070 shake go furniture shopping 02
lily rose depp 070 shake go furniture shopping 03
lily rose depp 070 shake go furniture shopping 04
lily rose depp 070 shake go furniture shopping 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: 070 Shake, Lily Rose Depp

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr