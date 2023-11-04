Megan Fox Cheers on Machine Gun Kelly's Set During GP Week, Wears a Blazer as a Dress

Megan Fox is putting her own spin on one of this summer’s hottest trends while cheering on Machine Gun Kelly in Brazil!

The 37-year-old actress watched her musical boyfriend from the audience during his set for GP WEEK at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo on Saturday (November 4).

She did so wearing an oversized taupe blazer as a dress. Other stars who have pulled off the trend include the likes of Hailey Bieber!

She paired the chic look with her bright red hair, which was on full display when the couple touched down in Brazil earlier in the week.

MGK also put on a fashionable display while onstage. He rocked out in a baby pink outfit emblazed with colorful lightning bolds.

The musician’s guitar even perfectly matched his outfit, and he played it as flames exploded around him onstage.

If you missed it, the couple’s Halloween costume sparked some criticism from fellow actors after Megan seemingly used it as an opportunity to put SAG-AFTRA on blast.

