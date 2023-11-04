Top Stories
Taylor Swift & Sophie Turner Get Dinner with 3 Chiefs WAGs, Including Brittany Mahomes! (Photos)

Travis Barker Revealed the Meaning of His & Kourtney Kardashian's Baby's Name Back in July

BravoCon 2023 Recap: 10 Biggest Moments (So Far!) You Missed If You Didn't Attend!

7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

Sat, 04 November 2023 at 7:19 pm

Megan Fox Cheers on Machine Gun Kelly's Set During GP Week, Wears a Blazer as a Dress

Megan Fox is putting her own spin on one of this summer’s hottest trends while cheering on Machine Gun Kelly in Brazil!

The 37-year-old actress watched her musical boyfriend from the audience during his set for GP WEEK at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo on Saturday (November 4).

She did so wearing an oversized taupe blazer as a dress. Other stars who have pulled off the trend include the likes of Hailey Bieber!

She paired the chic look with her bright red hair, which was on full display when the couple touched down in Brazil earlier in the week.

MGK also put on a fashionable display while onstage. He rocked out in a baby pink outfit emblazed with colorful lightning bolds.

The musician’s guitar even perfectly matched his outfit, and he played it as flames exploded around him onstage.

If you missed it, the couple’s Halloween costume sparked some criticism from fellow actors after Megan seemingly used it as an opportunity to put SAG-AFTRA on blast.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in the gallery…
Credit: DESI; Photos: Backgrid
