Michael Cera Played a Special Role in 'Scott Pilgrim' Revival, According to Series Producer

The cast of Scott Pilgrim is gearing up for a revival series over at Netlfix, and we’re learning the special role that franchise star Michael Cera played in the new show.

The 35-year-old Barbie actor is reprising his role as Scott Pilgrim in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, out November 17.

In a new interview, executive producer BenDavid Grabinski opened up about Michael‘s reaction to the show that got the star-studded cast back together. He also explained how his response impacted the rest of the actors.

Keep reading to find out more…

Speaking to Tudum by Netflix, BenDavid explained that Michael was beyond pumped about the project.

“We really appreciated Michael Cera’s enthusiasm for this new take on the story. He thought our ideas and our scripts were even funnier than we did,” he recalled.

That enthusiasm was contagious: “Once Michael read it, he became a cheerleader for the rest of the cast. I think his enthusiasm went a long way for us,” Bryan Lee O’Malley, who wrote the hit comics the movie is based on, agreed.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off also stars Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza and so many other fan-favorite actors.

Did you know that Michael almost married one of his co-stars?!

Press play on the trailer below…