Michael J. Fox Reflects on Battle With Parkinson's Disease: 'One Day I'll Run Out of Gas'

Michael J. Fox is opening up about his over 30-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The 62-year-old Back to the Future star was diagnosed in 1991 and officially retired from acting in 2021.

Keep reading to find out more…

In a recent interview with Town & Country, Michael said that he “does not fear death.”

He continued, “One day I’ll run out of gas. One day I’ll just say, ‘It’s not going to happen. I’m not going out today.’ If that comes, I’ll allow myself that. I’m 62 years old.”

Although Michael isn’t afraid of dying, he revealed that “anything that would put my family in jeopardy” is what actually scares him.

Michael and his wife Tracy Pollan have four children: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esme.

Back in April, Michael J. Fox addressed how he grapples with his mortality.