Missy Elliott Tears Up as She Becomes the First Female Rapper Inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame

Missy Elliott is making history!

On Friday (November 3), the legendary 52-year-old artist became the first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame.

Her good friend and fellow rapper, Queen Latifah, introduced Missy with a touching speech.

Then, Missy delivered an electric performance and got emotional during her own speech.

Queen Latifah emphasized how much Missy‘s debut album Supa Dupa Fly changed music forever. “Nothing sounded the same after Missy came on the scene,” she said. “And that’s because Missy has always been a futurist, someone who is always looking ahead. She is avant-garde without even trying.”

She added, “Missy has never been afraid to speak out about the misconceptions, the stereotypes, and the straight-up misogyny that has been placed — and the obstacles — that have been put in place in the way of women…Missy’s message really is for everyone, and that message is, ‘It’s possible to do everything and to be great at it.’”

Following the heartfelt introduction, Missy and her crew of talented dancers performed an energetic medley of “Get Ur Freak On,” “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” “Work It,” “Pass That Dutch,” and “Lose Control.”

The musician began her speech by thanking everyone in the room.

“I’m still pinching myself to even be in a room with some of the inductees that I see,” Missy said at the podium. She spoke about music bringing people together, noting, “We all love music in some form.”

The rapper also revealed that her mother was in the audience and had never seen her perform live before, so that was a special moment.

“This is the 50th anniversary of hip hop, so this is different than me just being up here,” Missy added. She began to cry. “To be standing here, it means so much to me,” she shared.

Several stars attended the induction ceremony, including Olivia Rodrigo, Laura Dern, Carrie Underwood, and more.